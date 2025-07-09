New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday with discussion centred on the defence corridor in Bengaluru.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), both Karnataka leaders discussed organising an air show during the Mysore Dasara Festival along with the Defence corridor.

"The CM discussed organising an air show during the Mysore Dasara festival. He also discussed the defence corridor in Bengaluru and the provision of Defence Department land for development works," the CMO stated.

After meeting Rajnath Singh, CM Siddaramaiah said, "I, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Ministers Byrathi Suresh, MB Patil, and Jayachandra, met Rajnath Singh. We discussed three main issues. We have requested permission to organise an air show during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. A request was submitted regarding the air show, and Rajnath Singh said he has agreed to it. Along with that, we requested the establishment of a Defence Corridor in Karnataka."

"They have already done it in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. We have requested a similar corridor to be set up in Karnataka. We also requested defence land for this purpose. Additionally, land has been requested for the tunnel project, a link road, and a double-decker road on the Airport Road. He (Rajnath Singh) said permission will be granted for the air show. He responded positively to the other requests as well. We have sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. If we get it, we will meet him," the Karnataka CM said.

Further, Siddaramaiah refuted the media reports of him meeting with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"We haven't yet received an appointment to meet Rahul Gandhi. We will meet him if the opportunity is given. I will speak with Surjewala tomorrow evening regarding the appointment of Corporation Board members. A meeting with Surjewala regarding the appointment of chairpersons and members of various corporations will take place tomorrow," said CM Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka CM also posted on X and said that he has handed over a letter to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over organising an air show during the Mysuru Dasara Festival in Karnataka.

"Mysuru Dasara is close to the hearts of all Kannadigas - a celebration of our culture, pride, and tradition. During our meeting today, I handed over a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting the Indian Air Force's participation in Mysuru Dasara 2025 through an aerial display by Surya Kiran, Sarang and other teams. These displays have thrilled audiences in the past, and I hope they return to make this year's Nada Habba even more memorable," Siddaramaiah said.

In a letter to Rajnath Singh, Siddaramaiah said that the Government of Karnataka has been celebrating the Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara Festival at Mysuru with great grandeur and enthusiasm every year. The celebrations for the year 2025 are scheduled to be held from September 22, 2025, to October 2.

"Like every year, elaborate preparations are underway to organise the Mysuru Dasara festivities in a vibrant and unique manner. A variety of programmes are being planned to showcase the rich cultural heritage and tradition of Karnataka. In this context, the State Government intends to organise an Air Show as part of the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru," the letter stated.

Siddaramaiah further said in the letter that it may be recalled that during previous Dasara celebrations in 2017, 2019, and 2023, the Indian Air Force had conducted air shows in Mysuru, which drew an overwhelming response from the public and tourists alike.

"These shows not only captivated the audiences but also instilled a sense of pride and admiration among the people about the advanced capabilities and technological excellence of the Indian Armed Forces. In this regard, I request the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to kindly consider the participation of the Indian Air Force in the form of an aerial display by Surya Kiran, Sarang and other aerobatic teams during the upcoming Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations. Your kind support in this regard will greatly enhance the spirit of the festival and strengthen public appreciation for the Indian Armed Forces," the letter further added. (ANI)

