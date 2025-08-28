New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Lawyers of the District courts of Delhi will continue their strike on Thursday. They have decided to hold a mass protest outside L-G House against a notification issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday.

Lawyers are on strike against the LG's Notification for deposition of Police officials through video conferencing from police stations.

The coordination Committee of All Delhi Bar Associations, after a meeting on Wednesday, decided to continue to completely abstain from work on 28.08.2025 and 29.08.2025, in all District Courts against the notification of 13.08.2025 issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in defiance of the circular dated 15.07.2024 issued by the Home Secretary, Govt. of India.

Coordination Committee issued a circular and said that said notification is against the public at large, there shall be massive demonstration on August 29 at 12 noon outside Lieutenant Governor House, by the advocates of All Bar Associations of Delhi/ NCR to make aware the public at large of this arbitrary notification.

This protest starts from Tis Hazari courts to the LG House. New Delhi Bar Association is also organising an open discussion on the ongoing issue in Patiala House Court premises.

Advocate Nagendra Kumar, Convenor, Coordination Committee said that there is no positive outcome from the meeting. There is no question of dilution of stand. Rather we will intensify the protest. We are going to organise a massive protest at LG House on Friday.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary NDBA, said that there is no positive outcome of meetings. Now we are going to organise a massive protest with lawyers from Delhi-NCR on Friday. (ANI)

