New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal for the creation of 37 additional posts of various categories in the Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Raj Bhavan informed in an official statement.

The proposal for the creation of additional posts was mooted in June 2020, keeping in view the pendency of cases.

As on March 1, 2020, the total number of cases pending for disposal in the State Commission was 7760, which comprised 5848 complaints that included Execution Application and 1912 Appeals and Revision Petitions, the press release added. "This will provide a major fillip to transparency and speedy redressal of grievances of the common people, something that the LG has been pioneering ever since he took over in May last year,' the statement informed.

The officials at the LG office informed, on more than one occasion, he has flagged the lack of adequate mechanisms and provisions for redressal of grievances of the common resident of the City and has insisted that sufficient provisions be made for them, vide different forms provided by law.

In this regard, as per the statement, it may be recalled that Saxena had on different occasions, come down heavily on the AAP Government for not constituting bodies meant for transparency and grievance redressal in relation to the public distribution system under the NFS Act, 2013. Saxena paved the way for the creation of one post of Deputy Registrar, 3 Section Officers, 6 Assistant Section Officers, 6 Senior Assistants, 12 Junior Assistants, 3 PS, 1 Steno, and 5 MTS. Officials further added that the sanctioned strength of members at present is five which includes the President and three courts, two division benches, and one single-member bench. The Finance Department had concurred with the proposal and will make financial provisions for the posts being created. It is to be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 1, 1997, delegated powers to the Delhi Government for the creation of posts on both plans as well as non-plan sides under Groups – A, B, C, and D.

Therefore, all categories of permanent, temporary, or supernumerary posts in any office in the Department of GNCTD can now be created with the concurrence of the Finance Department and approval of the Lieutenant Governor, the statement added. (ANI)

