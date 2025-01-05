New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday inaugurated 'Vatika' -- a newly developed recreational space near the Raj Ghat area.

The space features a 57.5-tonne Nandi statue which has been installed as part of the initiative.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing public health and leisure, includes walking tracks, 18,000 newly planted trees, and family-friendly amenities like a cafeteria, offering Delhiites a serene retreat in the heart of the city.

Speaking to the media, LG Saxena said, "A 57.5 tonne 'Nandi' has been erected here. This Nandi, made in Rajasthan, took 11 months to complete...I am happy that we are gifting this to the people of Delhi. Two days ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Delhi projects worth Rs 4,500 crore and today he has given Rs 12,200 crore."

He further added, "This project will prove to be very good for the health of the people of Delhi. Here, walking tracks have been made, 18,000 plants have been planted and a cafeteria is also being made. People can come here with families. In Delhi, we are trying to provide such a place to the people so that they feel that there is someone here to take care of them. This place is a floodplain area but it has been designed in such a way that no disasters will affect the place."

BJP MPs Harsh Malhotra and Manoj Tiwari were also present on the occasion.

Recently, Delhi LG directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to start the process of surveying and selecting sites for the installation of ropeways/cableways that would carry passengers in cable cars, across the Yamuna.

The LG has instructed DDA to submit the preliminary report in this regard within a month.

In what promises to come as a New Year gift to the residents of Delhi, this project once it takes off, will operate during fixed timings from morning to night in cable cars with a capacity of about 50 passengers each, across the Yamuna.

DDA which is the owner of the floodplains will select sites, in the vicinity of Metro Stations on either bank of the river, where installations would come up, without encroachment or concretization of the floodplain, the release said. (ANI)

