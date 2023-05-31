New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor has forwarded a complaint by undertrial prisoner Sukash Chandrashekhar alleging "mental harassment" by prison staff to the chief secretary for necessary action, officials said on Wednesday.

In a complaint through his lawyer to the LG on May 23, Chandrashekhar said he was shifted from Tihar prison complex to jail number 11 in Mandoli five days ago.

He alleged that he was being "constantly mentally harassed" by the jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent to "retract" his statements against former director general (prison) Sandeep Goel and former minister Satyendar Jain, given to a high-powered committee formed by the LG.

Seeking transfer of the jail officials, Chandrashekhar said they will be responsible if anything "unwarranted" happened to him.

Chandrashekhar had earlier alleged that he paid money to Goel and Jain for protection inside Tihar jail. Goel was later transferred.

The high-powered probe committee was formed by LG V K Saxena last year amid surfacing of purported CCTV footage from inside the prison cell of Jain in Tihar where he was lodged after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The LG secretariat has forwarded the complaint received from the lawyer of Chandrashekhar to the chief secretary for further necessary action, said officials at the LG office.

