New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): In a step that would go a long way in the issue of addressing the Government's commitment to cleaning of Yamuna, Delhi LG, VK Saxena has approved a major cadre restructuring of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

This is also in line with his avowed commitment to improving service conditions and requirements of Government servants in Delhi . The restructured cadre will lead to the creation of 156 additional posts, mostly that of executive engineers and junior engineers (Civil) and also includes, inter alia Accounts Officer, UDC, LDC, MTS, etc, according to the release.

The posts created will give immense support to the I&FCD in terms of its responsibility of management and operation of 22 major drains which outfalls in river Yamuna.

Apart from that I&FCD is also carrying out civil works of Roads, Drains, Civil building structures under scheme of Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyaan, Unauthorised Colonies, Panchayat Works, Development of Chhat Ghats, etc.

I&FCD envisages the total strength of its divisions to increase from the existing 14 to 20, with 06 more Civil Divisions to cope up with the increased quantum of work and assignments entrusted upon to them.

On June 4, in a major relief to retired Government employees, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the proposal to consider them under the "Government Servants" category for Membership at the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Dwarka Golf Course.

According to the release, the retired Government Servants were to be treated at par with private individuals in the draft rules, regulations, and bylaws for the newly developed Golf Course at Sector-24, Dwarka, New Delhi. Retired government Servants made many representations to the LG and DDA, and the same has now been addressed. (ANI)

