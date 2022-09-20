New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital for the next five days, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, that led to waterlogging and traffic jam in several areas.

Also Read | Sextortion Racket Busted by Delhi Police, One Held From Rajasthan’s Alwar.

“Rainfall occurred over mostly northern parts of Delhi and most of southern part of Delhi was missed. Heavy rainfall was concentrated near Ridge area. Moderate Rainfall also occurred over some parts of NCR,” the IMD said.

Ridge road received 87 millimetre rainfall while the Delhi University area received 83.5 mm rainfall, the weather department said.

Also Read | Big Mouth, Twenty Five Twenty One, Anarchy of Souls – 5 Kdramas of 2022 That Didn’t Care For A Happy Ending or Our Hearts.

“It was due to lower level moisture laden easterly/south easterly winds reaching up to Delhi-NCR in association with low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and presence of Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-troposphere westerlies around 65 degrees longitude/28 degrees latitude,” the IMD further said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 73 per cent, as per the data shared the IMD.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (116) category around 6:30 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)