New Delhi, July 4: Light rainfall or thundershower has been forecast for Delhi on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The relative humidity was recorded at 75 per cent at 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

