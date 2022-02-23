New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 55,504, while 603 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.

Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,57,598, and the death toll is at 26,109.

The national capital had on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. A day before, it reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below the one per cent mark for the first time since December 28.

On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities.

