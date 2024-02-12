New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): A 19-year-old man has been arrested, more than a month after he allegedly strangled his wife to death and buried her body in a forest near Ashok Vihar in Delhi, said police.

According to Delhi police, the accused, identified as Vicky, had murdered his wife Sapna (23) and, with the help of his brother, buried her body in the forest near Ashok Vihar in December last year.

Sharing details about the incident, police said, "The incident pertains to December 26, when 19-year-old Vicky, who had an argument with his wife Sapna over some issue, first strangled his wife Sapna to death under the influence of alcohol and then buried her in the forest with the help of his brother."

Police further said that Vicky then fled from home after the murder and the incident came to light only after Sapna's mother, Savitri, lodged a missing report of both of them with the police.

"Almost a month after Vicky and Sapna had gone missing, Sapna's mother, Savitri, lodged a missing report of both of them with the police on January 25, after which a search operation was conducted to find them both. However, the police had no clues whatsoever on their whereabouts," said the police.

Incidentally, on February 8, a dog got stuck in the pit at the very same place where Vicky had buried his wife's body.

"We received a PCR call that a dog had gotten stuck inside a pit in the jungle area. During the rescue operation for the animal, the police discovered Sapna's body buried in the same area," said the police.

Initially, the police did not know whose body it was but after matching several missing reports, it became clear that it was Sapna's body, after which the police started an investigation.

With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police found Sapna's husband accused of the crime and Vicky was nabbed.

According to the Delhi Police, Vicky confessed during the interrogation that he had murdered Sapna. Vicky also revealed that Sapna was also addicted to alcohol and that she had given birth some time ago but her child had died due to anaemia.

As per the accused, after their child's death, the duo had regular fights and on December 26, the fight between them escalated and Vicky strangled her to death.

At present, the police have registered a case of murder and arrested Vicky.

A search is underway for his brother, who helped the accused bury the body. The police also suspect that some other family members of Vicky may also be involved in this entire murder case.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

