New Delhi [India]. February 23 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday allocated the charge Public Works Department (PWD) in addition to the already existing portfolios he is holding, as per an order of the Delhi Government.

Till now, Delhi's Home Minister Satyendar Jain was holding the charge of PWD.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt. Governor, in consultation with the Chief Minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of Public Works Department to Manish Sisodia, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding," reads the order from Delhi Secretariat.

With this new order, Deputy Chief Minister, other than PWD, also holds the portfolios of Education, Finance, Planning, Land and Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art, Culture and Development, Labour, Employment and all other departments not specifically allotted to any Minister.

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain now holds Home, Health, Industries, Power, Urban Development, Water, Irrigation and Flood Control. (ANI)

