New Delhi [India, October 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a person from Delhi's Khichripur area for the murder of a 21-year-old male whose body was found in a water sewage tank of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in the area.

The deceased and accused have been identified as Aslam and Noor respectively.

As per a statement from the Delhi Police, personnel from the Kalyanpuri Police Station found the decomposing body of the victim after they received a call around 12:10 pm on Wednesday regarding a foul smell.

A murder case was subsequently registered and an investigation was started.

"The deceased was identified as Aslam, a resident of the nearby Jhuggi. Aslam's mother stated that she had last seen her son with a boy named Noor who also resides in the same area. Noor was traced to the house of his uncle and from there he was arrested," the statement said.

"On sustained interrogation, Noor disclosed that he and the deceased had gone to the MCD school to steal mercury street lights. They entered the school by climbing the tree near the school boundary wall. After stealing the lights, they quarrelled about the distribution of the stolen article. Amid the argument, Noor pushed Aslam from the roof of the school which led to his death. He panicked and fled from the spot leaving the stolen material and dead body on the spot," it added.

The statement further said that a plastic sheet was also found in the sewage tank of the school. On closer inspection, it was concluded that the sheet was used to wrap the body for disposal.

It was revealed that the sheets kept in the storeroom of the school, whose keys were with the security guard, namely Rajkumar, who disclosed that he happened upon the dead body in the school premises but panicked as the security of the school was his duty. "Out of fear of losing his job, he disposed of the body in the water tank by using the plastic sheet and cleaned the whole area," the statement added. (ANI)

