New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A 29-year-old man and his wife were arrested for allegedly burgling a house in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohan, and Jyoti, 22, both residents of Aruna Nagar in Majnu Ka Tila area, they said.

The theft was reported Tuesday by one Chetram, who runs a sweet shop in Malkaganj.

In his complaint, Chetram said that on Monday around 7.30pm, he, along with his family members, had gone to Sonipat in Haryana to attend a marriage function.

When he came back around 12am, he found that his house had been broken into, and found Rs 70,000 in cash and some jewellery stolen from the house, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage, identified the suspects, and nabbed them Tuesday evening.

The stolen jewellery and Rs 68,000 in cash were recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused had broken into the house with the help of their associates, Manish and Jaggu, who are vagabonds and usually haunt the Majnu Ka Tila area, police said.

During questioning, Jyoti revealed that she often went to the complainant's house and was well aware about the movements of its family members and where the valuables were kept, they said.

She knew that on Monday the family would be going to attend a marriage function.

She told her husband about the opportunity and both hatched a plan to commit the theft. They roped in Manish and Jaggu to execute their plan, police said.

Efforts are being made to nab Manish and Jaggu, they added.

