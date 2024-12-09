New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area of New Delhi on Monday afternoon, a fire official said

Ten fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze.

The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

