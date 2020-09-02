New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, a meeting was held on Wednesday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of RWAs of unauthorised colonies, officials said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), is currently preparing the Master Plan for Delhi 2041.

The day-long public consultation with residents and RWAs of unauthorised colonies of Delhi was held on the WebEx online platform in three batches from 11 am onwards.

Around 120 people and RWAs had registered through emails, and the meeting was also attended by senior officers from the DDA and the NIUA, a senior DDA official said.

The meeting was chaired by Leenu Sehgal, Commissioner (Planning), and Neeraj Bharti, Commissioner (Land Pooling) of the DDA.

The officers shared details of the PM-UDAY Scheme and application process to be followed by property owners in unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The participants were requested to share their suggestions towards the registration process as well as give ideas towards area improvement and redevelopment in unauthorised colonies, the officials said.

The concerns highlighted by the participants were mainly about the lack of access to basic services of water and sanitation and other facilities in their localities, the DDA said.

"Other issues raised by the participants included legality of their properties, narrow access roads, congestion, conflicts between commercial and residential uses, quality of drinking water, waterlogging. A common concern expressed by most participants was regarding vulnerability and risks related to disasters such as fire, earthquakes," an official said.

All participants expressed readiness to cooperate with government agencies to improve and regularise their colonies.

The DDA public portal is open to all residents of Delhi to share their views for the future of the city that will become part of a larger vision and strategy for MPD-2041, the official added.

