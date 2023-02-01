New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena on Wednesday approved February 6 to hold the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the six-Member Standing Committee. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had proposed the election date.

Dy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia held a press conference after the announcement of the next date of Mayor elections in Delhi.

In the press conference, Manish Sisodia said that the people of Delhi were unhappy when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was under the BJP rule.

"Trusting Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees, the people of Delhi voted for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to form the government in MCD. The people of Delhi have defeated the BJP after 15 years of rule and now the BJP is conspiring to block the election of the mayor," the Dy CM alleged.

"We expect the Bharatiya Janata Party to accept the democracy and allow the mayor's election to be held on 6th February and allow the Aam Aadmi Party to appoint the mayor. If the mayor of the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power, all the pending works will be completed immediately," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had staged 'padayatras' in all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi on Saturday to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for repeatedly delaying the election of the mayor.

The party had accused the BJP of using hooliganism and conspiring to stop the election from occurring twice now. The AAP claimed that it was not only an insult to the mandate of the two crore people of Delhi but also wastes their time.

Through padayatras and protests, the AAP conveyed to the people of Delhi, how the BJP is hindering the democratic process by obstructing the smooth functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House and preventing the mayor's election from taking place.

The AAP had asserted on Saturday that the BJP does not want an AAP mayor in Delhi because they do not want work to be done and for Delhi to be free of garbage.

In an assembly constituency, Senior AAP Leader Adil Ahmed Khan said on Saturday, "For the past 15 years, the BJP has been in control of the MCD. The people of Delhi, fed up with the arrogance of the BJP, gave a resounding majority to the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD elections of 2022. The BJP does not want a mayor in Delhi because they do not want the city to be free of garbage, or for development and construction of roads and drains, which fall under the purview of the MCD, to take place." (ANI)

