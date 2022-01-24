New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day as part of the security arrangements for the day as per the instructions of the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in its official press note issued today, mentioned the guidelines.

Also Read | Air India Likely to Be Handed Over to Tata Group by Weekend.

The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday. This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police. For the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro route, the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till noon. Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6. Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 AM to noon.All metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 to 2 PM on January 26, 2022. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements.

In view of the Beating Retreat Ceremony, on January 29, 2022, on the occasion of Beating Retreat, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 2 PM to 6.30 PM.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Gangraped By Two Men In Nagaur; 1 Accused Arrested.

However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM.

In a first, India began weeklong Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

On January 21, the Prime Minister informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon. The Prime Minister has said that till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)