New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Highlighting Union government's efforts to strengthen country's sports ecosystem, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday asserted that a large number of people from different sections of society participated in the 'Sundays on Cycle' campaign under the Fit India Movement in the national capital.

Sood participated in the 25th edition of the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' campaign in the Janakpuri area of Delhi.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Taking Pictures With Friends Falls Into Sea at Juhu Jetty, Dies.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sood noted, "PM Narendra Modi has taken many steps to strengthen the country's sports ecosystem. Under that, the Fit India Movement and Khelo India Movement are popular in the country. Today, hundreds of youth, children, school students, and elderly people of the Janakpuri area have come out for the 'Sunday on Cycle' campaign under the Fit India Movement to take forward that campaign of Modi ji."

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya also participated in the 25th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'. Actor Sharvari Wagh was also present.

Also Read | Nagaland: All 7 NCP MLAs Merge With NDPP, Give CM Neiphiu Rio-Led Party Absolute Majority in Assembly.

"Today is the 25th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' and is being organised throughout the country in over 5000 places. We have dedicated this edition to our brave soldiers who were part of Operation Sindoor," Mandaviya told ANI.

Since its inception in December 2024, the Sundays on Cycle initiative has witnessed phenomenal reach--having touched over 5,500 locations and seeing participation from more than 3 lakh citizens.

The movement has also garnered over 3.44 billion digital impressions, with support pouring in from icons like Sania Mirza, Milind Soman, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Imtiaz Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, and the legendary Dara Singh, among others.

Several Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres as well as Khelo India Centres (KICs) feature community-focused fitness activities such as zumba, rope-skipping, guided yoga sessions, and free health check-ups by experts from the National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) during the Sundays on Cycle events.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, with World Bicycle Day scheduled for June 3, today's event will not only reinforce the message of cycling's big role in fitness but also serve as a collective tribute to India's armed forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)