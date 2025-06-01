Kohima, June 1: All seven Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), giving the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led party an absolute majority in the 60-member assembly. With this merger, the NDPP's tally increased from 25 to 32. NCP emerged as the third-largest party in the 2023 assembly elections, after the NDPP and its ally BJP, which won 12 seats.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Nagaland Government Spokesperson KG Kenye said that the NCP, the third-largest group in the state assembly with 7 members, has formally merged with the NDPP. "We have been joined by a few more friends in the NDPP party force this evening; there are 9 groups in the state assembly this time and out of that, the NCP party is the third largest group in the state assembly with 7 members," said Kenye, who is also a minister in the state.

The Speaker of the House has accepted the merger application. As a result, the NDPP's strength in the state assembly has increased from 25 to 32 members. Kenye emphasised that this development will strengthen Chief Minister Dr Rio's leadership and enhance the government's ability to serve the people. He clarified that coalition seat-sharing arrangements are not permanent and may be reconsidered in future elections. On the ministerial reshuffling, he stated that it falls under the Chief Minister's prerogative.

Addressing the reason behind the merger move, he explained that national parties like the NCP face constraints in addressing state-specific issues. The move was motivated by the desire for a more state-focused political approach. He pointed out that the merger was influenced by both political necessity and the leadership appeal of the current government and NDPP leaders. Apart from 32 NDPP and 12 BJP MLAs, the state assembly has five NPP legislators, two members each of the LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People's Front and RPI (Athawale, a JD (U) MLA and four independents.

