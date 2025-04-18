New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday visited the Rajouri Garden and ordered the closure of illegal meat shops operating in the area.

Sirsa alleged that a lot of illegal activity has been going on in the area, with illegal meat shops set up everywhere.

"There is a lot of illegal activity. Meat dhabas have been opened at several places. Meat is being sold openly; there are open 'Tandoors'. I have ordered the administration that within the next 24 hours, all illegal activity must be stopped and these meat shops must be closed. Meat is being sold everywhere. This hooliganism will not work," he said.

Expressing concerns over "more than required" meat shops operating in the area, Sirsa alleged that this is a tactic to force the local residents to leave the area.

"They are forcing people to leave by opening meat shops in the residential areas. They are forcing people to sell their houses and leave. This is not a coincidence; this is happening intentionally. In some areas, there are as many as 30 non-veg shops, leaving residents with no choice but to move out. But we won't let this continue. All illegal meat shops will be sealed, their electricity meters disconnected, and no new connections will be given in those buildings," said Sirsa while adding that he has ordered the administration to launch a crackdown here in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma, on Friday conducted an inspection of key waterlogging-prone locations in the national capital, including the Minto Bridge area.

Speaking to reporters at the Minto Bridge, Chief Minister Gupta said, "We have come to Minto Bridge to inspect the area where a whole bus had got submerged due to waterlogging. To prevent a similar waterlogging situation and to find a timely solution, we have come here. Pumps which switch on automatically when the water level rises have been installed here."

Delhi Chief Minister assured that water pump operators will be deployed here for 24 hours during the rainy season. (ANI)

