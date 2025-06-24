New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma slammed the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, saying that the party had constructed "poor quality roads," while in power, and highlighted that an initiative has been started to fill 3,400 potholes in a day and construct atleast 500 kilometres of road in a year.

Verma made these comments while inspecting the work of filling the potholes on the road Press Enclave area in Saket.

"Our commitment is to give good roads to the people of Delhi... We have taken the initiative of filling 3400 potholes in a day, and by 11 AM, we have filled 50% of them. We will fill them all by evening. It takes 20 minutes to fill a pothole," the minister told ANI.

On the plan to construct 500 Km of road, he has said that till now 150 km has already been laid out and that there will be recarpeting done of all the roads while making efforts to stop waterlogging in areas.

"Construction of roads is in progress - we have constructed 150 Km long roads and have a target of 500 km for this year... The previous government constructed poor-quality roads... We will recarpet all the roads... Wherever waterlogging took place, our teams of PWD, NHAI, and DDA worked on it... We are analysing why waterlogging takes place," he said.

Earlier, Verma had addressed recent concerns about waterlogging in the city and claimed that the Minto Bridge, often infamous for flooding during monsoons, remained unaffected in the recent rains due to timely government action.

Taking a dig at AAP leader and former Delhi CM Atishi, Verma said that she showed a lot of photos after it rained, but none of them included the Minto Bridge.

"You must have seen that Minto Bridge did not get waterlogged when it rained recently... We have been working on our short-term goals, which could be fulfilled in a month, one of which was the Minto Bridge. Atishi showed a lot of photos after it rained, but that did not include a photo of the Minto Bridge," he said.

Verma also accused the AAP of selectively showcasing images of waterlogged areas like Mundka, without disclosing the lack of basic drainage infrastructure in those places. (ANI)

