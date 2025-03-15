New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday performed havan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of his late father and former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the prayer meet of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma.

Also Read | India Denounces Pakistan's 'Fanatical Mindset', Says Ranting on Jammu and Kashmir Won't Justify Cross-Border Terror.

Sahib Singh Verma was born in a farmer's family at Mundka Village in Delhi on March 15, 1943. He began his political career as an RSS worker and was elected to the Delhi Municipal Corporation on a Janata Party ticket in 1997.

He became Chief Minister of Delhi in 1996 and continued on this post for more than two and a half years.

Also Read | Ranjani Srinivasan, Indian Student, 'Self-Deports' From US After Visa Revoked Over Pro-Palestine Protests (Watch Video).

Earlier on March 11, Delhi Public Works Department (PwD) Minister Parvesh Verma took oath as a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in the presence of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Following the Delhi Minister's oath of office, he informed that the first NDMC council meeting was held since the Delhi Election.

Speaking about the outcomes, Verma said that 9,000 new water connections will be installed in the next six to eight months.

"There are 34 such slum clusters here, and there is a water problem. In the next 6-7 months, 9,000 new water connections will be installed, benefiting 4,700 people, ensuring clean and safe water," Verma said.

Verma also said that NDMC gave instructions to solve the waterlogging issue of the national capital.

"We have given instructions regarding the summer action plan to prevent waterlogging. Whether it requires desilting or installing water harvesting machines, desilting work will be carried out," Verma said.

He also assured that NDMC will carry out an encroachment drive to ensure clean roads.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit came third getting over 4500 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)