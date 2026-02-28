São Paulo [Brazil], February 28 (ANI): The government of Brazil on Saturday issued a strong condemnation of recent attacks carried out by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran, expressing "grave concern" over the developments, as reported by Brasil 247.

In Press Release published earlier in the day by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brazil stated that the strikes took place "in the midst of a negotiation process between the parties," which it described as the only viable path to peace. The statement underscored that dialogue remains the legitimate and sustainable means to resolve disputes, reiterating Brazil's long-standing position in favour of diplomatic engagement in the region.

According to Brasil 247, the Brazilian government emphasized that diplomacy must prevail over military action and called on all sides to act responsibly. It urged the parties involved to "respect International Law and exercise maximum restraint," warning that further escalation could aggravate hostilities and threaten civilian lives and infrastructure.

Reaffirming its historical commitment to international norms, Brazil highlighted the importance of safeguarding civilians in conflict situations. The statement stressed that adherence to international law is essential to maintaining regional stability and preventing broader repercussions.

The Ministry further noted that Brazilian embassies across the region are closely monitoring the unfolding situation. Authorities are paying particular attention to the safety and needs of Brazilian nationals residing in or travelling through affected areas. The government advised citizens to strictly follow the guidance issued by local authorities and remain alert to official communications.

According to the release, Brazil's ambassador in Tehran is in direct contact with members of the Brazilian community in the Iranian capital, providing updates and security guidance as necessary. The government reiterated that it continues to monitor developments closely and renewed its appeal for intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation of the conflict. (ANI)

