New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The morning Aarti was held at Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi on the second day of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival. Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Brahmacharini on the second day of Navratri.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will present a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri.

"To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience," according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

A special highlight of the celebrations will be Navratri Bhajans performed by renowned artists such as Anup Jalota, Narinder Chanchal, Jagjit Singh, Hari Om Sharan, Mahendra Kapoor, and Anuradha Paudwal. These renditions will be aired from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM every day.

"Devi Maa Ke Anek Swaroop, a unique series narrating inspiring stories on Navratri, will be broadcast daily from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM. The channel will also present special features on various Shakti Peeths across the country, providing listeners with deeper insights into the sacred sites dedicated to Goddess Durga," the release read.

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live program on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation. (ANI)

