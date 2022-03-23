New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) On the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday announced to set up five libraries in his constituency in the memory of the freedom fighter.

The libraries will be equipped with a computer and wi-fi facility and a seating capacity of 50 people at a time. They will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm

"I am proud to announce the launch of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jan Library in East Delhi. It is named after my idol Shaheed Bhagat Singh because he made knowledge and education a weapon to bring down the colonial British empire," Gambhir announced.

According to the BJP MP, along with newspapers, books on patriots who were part of India's freedom struggle as well as those on famous Indian kings will be made available in the libraries so that people can be apprised of their history.

"Books related to science, current affairs will also be kept there. This library will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm and will also have a computer and Wi-Fi facility so that poor children can do their school work from there," the MP said in a statement.

Preparations for setting op the libraries have begun, according to the statement.

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is observed to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.

The three young freedom fighters were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore on March 23, 1931.

