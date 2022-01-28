New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): NCC cadets on Friday displayed their skills in army action during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi.

The rally is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NCC cadets were seen demonstrating army action by slithering down helicopters and parasailing with 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' flag at Cariappa Ground.

The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year. At the event, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed March Past by NCC contingents.

The best cadets will receive medals and batons from the Prime Minister. (ANI)

