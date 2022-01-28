Rome: Italian automaker Lamborghini has announced that it is set to release its first NFT (non-fungible token) next month. Lamborghini is joining Nike, Samsung and other tech companies in embracing NFTs. Virat Kohli’s Formerly-Owned Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Up for Sale in Kochi at Rs 1.35 Crore.

"This is Lamborghini`s historical first NFT project. In collaboration with the artist Fabian Oefner, Lamborghini developed five art pieces, that will go on auction on February 1," the company said in a statement.

An Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae rises above the Earth as a symbol of human space exploration: it’s called Space Time Memory, and it’s our first NFT set ever. The digital artworks, created by Fabian Oefner in collaboration with NFT PRO, will be soon auctioned.​#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/NPomZsKdE8 — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) January 27, 2022

The art pieces are made of a physical element and a NFT component: The Space Key, the physical element is a piece of carbon fiber sent to Outer Space by Lamborghini.

The digital component is an NFT of a photograph, that depicts a Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, lifting off toward the star. Oefner created a total of five separate images that depict individual moments within seconds from each other as the car rises above the earth. Its parts, the engine, the transmission, the suspension and hundreds of nuts and bolts are shooting away from the chassis like the exhaust flame of a rocket.

