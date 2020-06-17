India News | Delhi-NCR Temperatures Above Normal, Likely to Dip After June 20: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India will continue till June 20, after which it is likely to dip, according to a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

"Temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India are above normal which will continue in coming days. Maybe after June 20, the temperature will fall," Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, IMD said on Tuesday.

He said there might be some respite after June 20. "We are expecting a low-pressure system to form in the Bay of Bengal which will strengthen the easterlies and that can bring rain," he said.

The weather is very uncomfortable due to humidity and heat, he added.

"At isolated places in West Rajasthan, we have issued heatwave warning. Monsoon has arrived in Eastern UP yesterday, Gorakhpur has received good rainfall in the last 24 hours," said Sharma. (ANI)

