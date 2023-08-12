New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The National Security Guard (NSG) on Saturday carried out aerial insertion drills throughout the national capital to improve security readiness ahead of Independence Day and other impending international events, said officials.

According to NSG, the aerial insertion drills were conducted at multiple locations in Delhi to fine-tune security preparedness for Independence Day and other upcoming international events.

They also stated that in order to strengthen the reaction mechanism, multiple contingencies were rehearsed involving other stakeholders.

Earlier in July, the NSG along with Delhi Police had organised the second Mega Counter-Terror Exercise 'ALL OUT-II' event in Delhi.

The exercise, involving multiple agencies, was conducted successfully in three phases at multiple locations including CCIE Janpath, Pragati Maidan, India Gate Hexagon, Air Force Station, (Palam), Rajghat and prominent hotels of the national capital.

As part of the exercise, mock terrorists launched an attack at 1500 hours on July 6 and continued till 0300 hours (night) on July 7, as per the official statement.

With the exception of higher-level officers of all the agencies, no one else was informed prior to the exercise, in a bid to make it more realistic.

The whole exercise was conducted very smoothly and no untoward incident or unnecessary panic was noticed till the conclusion of the massive drill, the release stated, adding that the response of all the officers/men of the stakeholder agencies was appreciated by senior officers. (ANI)

