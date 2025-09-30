New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Durga Puja Pandal in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) area on the occasion of Maha Ashtami on Tuesday evening.

Upon visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Durga Puja Pandal set up at the Kali Mandir by the CR Park Durga Pooja Cooperative Society.

However, CR Park Durga Pooja Cooperative Society Secretary, Vivek Bhattacharya, said that the development is not confirmed, but a VVIP movement is expected at the pandal.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "A VVIP movement could happen. It is still not confirmed. But we are expecting it. Many Ministers come here every year."

Also known as Delhi's mini Bengal, Chittaranjan Park is known for its Durga Puja celebrations. The area is adorned with vibrant pandals, food stalls, and cultural events celebrating the festival. The lively celebrations attract thousands of visitors from across the city.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami.

The Prime Minister said that May this sacred occasion bring happiness, peace, and excellent health into everyone's life. He also shared a recital of prayers (stuti) of the Goddess.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Heartiest greetings to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami of Navratri. My wish is that this sacred occasion brings happiness, peace, and excellent health into everyone's life."

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)

