New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Delhi Police have added Section 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the FIR registered at Kartavya Path Police Station in connection with the protest held near India Gate, officials said.

According to police, the protesters were carrying posters of slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Good News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Get INR 3,000 of November and December Payments Together.

Police said the group tried to block the road near India Gate. When police personnel attempted to remove them, the protesters allegedly sprayed pepper spray on police officials and attempted to attack them.

"The protesters were holding posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma (who was recently killed in the encounter). When they tried to block the road, the police tried to remove them, but they sprayed pepper spray on the police personnel and tried to attack them. The police are now taking legal action against them," the police said.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 25, 2025: Sunteck Realty, Bharat Electronics and HUDCO Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Section 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration. The provision penalises acts that promote enmity, hatred or distrust between different religious, racial, linguistic, regional groups or castes by making false or prejudicial statements.

Punishment under this section includes imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both, with enhanced penalties if such acts are committed in a place of worship or during religious ceremonies.

Police said that displaying posters linked to a banned Maoist figure, attempting to block a public road, and attacking police personnel with pepper spray collectively amount to serious offences under the BNS.

Further investigation is underway.

A total of 23 people were arrested for allegedly blocking a road, obstructing police and using pepper spray at Delhi Police personnel.

Police on Monday said that they have registered FIRs in two police stations for staging a protest at the C Hexagon on India Gate, and allegedly using chilli spray/pepper spray on police personnel. At Kartavya Path Police Station, six male protesters were arrested under BNS sections 74, 79, 115(2), 132, 221, 223, and 61(2).

The second FIR was registered at the Sansad Marg Police Station, where other protesters have been arrested. They have been booked under BNS sections 223A, 132, 221, 121A, 126(2), and 3(5).

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday remanded 17 (11 girls, six boys) accused to 3 days' judicial custody, while the court has remanded five accused for two-day judicial custody in connection with the protest that turned violent. One accused has been sent to a safe house until his age is verified, as he claimed to be a minor. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)