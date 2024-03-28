New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a person, accused of kidnapping, raping and murder of a 5-year-old girl.

According to the police, on March 24, at around 11 pm a PCR call was received at police station Bawana regarding suspicion of kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl from sector 1, DSIIDC bawana.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Five-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped and Killed in Bawana; Accused Arrest From Kolkata.

The statement of parents of girl was taken and a case vide FIR no. 237/24 under section 363 of IPC was registered at PS Bawana .

Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North said that the girl's parents run a tea shop in bawana and the girl stays with them there during daytime.

Also Read | Rs 2000 Banknotes: Exchange, Deposit at RBI Regional Offices Won't Be Available on April 1 Due to 'Annual Closing of Accounts'.

"They last saw her at around 5pm on March 24. They made efforts to trace her but to no avail. At last they dialled 112. Immediately multiple teams were formed and an extensive search was started in the area along with the parents, which continued throughout the night in and around the last seen place. Several CCTV footages were procured from the area and in one of them, the girl was seen walking alongside a man. He was identified as Totan Lohar alias Khudi and he was found absconding," he said.

"Local enquiry established that he might have fled to West Bengal through train possibly Poorva express. Multiple teams were formed. Parallely, a team was sent for Kolkata. Upon reaching, they boarded a train till Asansol railway station and waited for Poorva express. As it arrived, the team boarded it and started looking for the suspect. After few minutes, they identified him and nabbed him. He was brought back to Delhi on the morning of March 27," the DCP added.

The police also mentioned that the accused confessed to committing rape and thereafter killing the girl before dumping the body in an adjacent factory.

"At the accused's instance, scene of crime was identified, body along with one blade and one brick has been recovered. Videography and photography of the SoC was done properly. Sections 302, 201, 376 AB IPC and 6 POCSO Act has been added in the case and the accused has been arrested," the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)