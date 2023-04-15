New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested a man accused of allegedly molesting a woman inside the Delhi metro lift.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Koli, aged 26 years.

Also Read | German Lawmakers Divided over Closure of Last Nuclear Plants.

The accused was arrested after continuous efforts by the police with help from the Metro station staff, further investigation is still underway, the police said.

"A PCR call regarding eve teasing was received at the police station from Okhla Vihar Metro on April 4 evening. The said call was marked to ASI Roop Kishore, who along with HC Pawan then reached Jasola Apollo Metro Station where the victim met them. She then complained to the police that while she was in lift no. 4 one person made his private part touch hers from behind. Hence a case under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at PS Okhla Vihar Metro Delhi was registered", the police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Elderly Man Dead, Five Injured After Their Car Overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

The police further said that considering the gravity of the incident, a team was constituted and detailed. The team collected the CCTV footage from various locations in and around the Jasola Apollo Metro Station to check the entire episode and find out the fact as well as the whereabouts of the accused.

"One team of PS OVM was detailed to check the CCTV footage of nearby shops, offices and mall as well as parking space of Jasola Apollo Metro station. Whereas, another team of Special staff analysed the CCTV footage inside the metro station. On thoroughly examining the footage, some footage of the accused was identified and the victim also identified the accused. The CCTV of the entire incident was saved and procured for further investigation", informed the police.

According to the police, on the basis of footage, the photograph of the accused was also developed and shared with the police in other stations also.

The police further added, "The informers were also active and efforts were made by all the staff of PS Okhla Vihar Metro and other teams to identify the accused. On April 14, input was received that the said accused was seen coming towards Jasola Apollo Metro Station and acting upon the information, a joint Team of PS Okhla Vihar Metro and Special Staff Metro kept a watch on each entrance. A boy who was coming towards Metro Station, whose face and body language matched with the photograph of the accused, and was then apprehended in the present case."

On verification, the accused do not have any earlier cases to his name, the police said.

"However further verification is underway and other details are also being collected from the concerned Police Station and CRO", informed the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)