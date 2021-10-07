New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): A man was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly duping 3,300 persons of Rs 70 lakh while running a fake website of the Regional Transport Office.

Delhi Police filed a case on the complaint of Piyush Jain, who is the Director of a department in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

It was alleged that fake/phishing RTO websites were being run and offering documentation/ RTO services after charging fees.

After a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered and the investigation was taken up.

"A man has been arrested for duping 3,300 persons of Rs 70 lakh while running a fake website of the Regional Transport Office," DCP Cyber Cell KPS Malhotra said.

During the course of the investigation, details of phishing websites were obtained and the information received was analyzed.

Simultaneously, bank statements of victims were analyzed and it was found that transactions were credited into the account of 'Global India' services, the sources said.

Bank account details of Global India services and linked saving accounts were obtained and analyzed. It was revealed that a mechanism was evolved so that phishing websites were displayed on the top when while using a prominent search engine on the Internet.

On the basis of technical inquiry, digital footprints were obtained and further verification through ground level investigation was carried out. The accused was traced and arrested.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

