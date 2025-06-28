New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of the South East District Police arrested an active member of the Arsh Dalla gang from Delhi and recovered four semi-automatic pistols along with three spare magazines from his possession.

According to an official release, the arrested accused has been identified as Ekamjot Singh Sandhu (18), a resident of Sardulgarh, Mansa, Punjab. He was nabbed by a team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar, Incharge STF South East District, and supervised by ACP Operations South East District Dalip Singh. The operation was carried out near the ESI Hospital in Okhla, where a trap was laid based on specific inputs.

According to the police, Ekamjot Singh was involved in trafficking illegal firearms for the gang and had procured a consignment of weapons from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

There was information that gangsters and hardcore criminals of Delhi and Punjab have been procuring sophisticated firearms from MP-based arms suppliers. This information was further developed, and efforts were made to identify the persons indulging in arms procurement from MP. Manual and technical surveillance was mounted on the members of these gangs, and secret sources were deputed to gather more information in this regard. After efforts of more than a month, members of an interstate illegal firearm syndicate being run by the cadres of, Arsh Dalla gang, namely, Babbu Dalema, based in the UAE, and Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma Bhikhi, were identified.

On June 18, specific information was received that Ekamjot Singh, a member of the Arsh Dalla gang, had procured a consignment of pistols from Burhanpur, MP. As per further information, he was on his way to Punjab via Delhi, where he would meet one of his contacts and supply him with some arms near the ESI hospital, Okhla, Delhi.

Subsequently, a raiding party was immediately constituted, and a trap was laid. At around 10.05 pm, suspect Ekamjot Singh, who was carrying a backpack, was spotted at the bus stand near the ESI hospital, Okhla, Delhi. He was nabbed by the members of the team, and a search of his bag was conducted.

A total of four semi-automatic pistols, i.e. two pistols of .30 bore and two pistols of .32 bore, with three spare magazines, were recovered from him.

A case under sections 25(8) Arms Act was registered in PS Okhla Industrial Area, Delhi, in this regard on June 19.

On interrogation, Ekamjot revealed that he was very keen to join the Arsh Dalla gang. For this purpose, he contacted one of his criminal friends, namely Babbu Dalema, presently residing in the UAE. After being convinced about the credentials of Ekamjot, Babbu Dalema gave the contact details of Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma Bhikhi residing in Punjab. Paramjeet Singh, who is an associate of "A" class gangster of Punjab, Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Dunek,e connected to Arsh Dalla (Anti Lawrence Bishnoi gang). In the year 2023, Sukha Duneke was killed in Canada by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On the directions of Babbu Dalema by his virtual Whatsapp number, accused Ekamjot procured these sophisticated pistols from Burhanpur, MP and which were meant for the supply to Paramjeet Singh and his associates.

From the interrogation of the arrested person and based on the investigation of various earlier cases of arms trafficking, it has been revealed that there is a growing trend in Punjab to acquire firearms. During the last 2-3 years, these gangsters and criminals have frequently been getting firearms from MP-based arms suppliers.

Further interrogation of the accused is in progress to identify the other members of the gang and forward & backwards linkages of arms trafficking in the case. (ANI)

