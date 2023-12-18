New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Four persons have been arrested for allegedly selling personal data of Indians on the dark web, police said on Monday.

As per officials, the Delhi Police Cyber Unit, after taking suo motu action, arrested the accused persons around 10 days earlier.

The personal data was leaked from the data bank of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and put on sale on the dark web, they said.

"The breach was detected in October including Aadhaar and passport details were offered to be sold on the dark web," the police added.

An investigation into this matter is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

