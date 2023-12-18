Kanpur, December 18: In a horrifying incident, three minor boys allegedly burned four stray dog puppies to death at a park in Kanpur's Kidwai Nagar area. According to rerports, the three children, aged between 8 to 10 years, hailing from Begumpurwa area, were playing in Geeta Park G Block in Kidwai Nagar. One of the children, who was caught by onlookers, said that his other friend had brought a matchbox from home and later set the puppies’ shelter on fire. Kanpur Shocker: Four Get Life Imprisonment in Ghatampur for Killing 7-Year-Old Girl and Eating Her Liver at Behest of Occultist.

“As the boy threw the burning match stick on the puppies’ shelter made of dry straw and jute sack, it caught fire giving no chance to the puppies to escape. On hearing the noise, the locals tried to extinguish the fire with buckets of water, but by then all the four puppies were burnt alive,” a local said.

"To prevent the puppies from catching cold, the local people had made a small shelter for them in the park with the help of straw and jute sack. Today, while playing, three children allegedly set the dog's shelter on fire, resulting in the death of four puppies," said the police spokesperson. Animal Cruelty in Madhya Pradesh: Man Violently Kicks Puppy After Throwing Him on Ground in Guna; Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Demands Punishment After Heart-Wrenching Video Surfaces.

Assistant commissioner of police Babupurwa Amarnath Yadav said: "We have come to know about the shocking incident. Action will be taken on the basis of evidence and necessary findings.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).