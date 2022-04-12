New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Acting on a specific tip, Delhi Police have arrested five people accused of cow slaughtering, from Shahdara on Sunday night.

The police have revealed that the gang was habitual of stealing stray cows from different locations and used to slaughter them for selling their meat.

"Acting on a specific tip, a team of Special Staff laid a trap under the jurisdiction of the Geeta Colony Police Station and noticed a rapidly moving car," said Delhi Police.

On being caught at Pusta Road, a scuffle between both the groups of accused and police officials took place which injured the Sub-Inspector (Special Staff) in the right hand.

The police have apprehended and taken all the accused, identified as, Chand alias Arshad, Naseem alias Ayan, Arkam, Anas, and Ahmad Gufran for interrogation.

"During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they have committed similar offences in trans Yamuna area, Gazipur, Mayur Vihar, Anand Vihar and in the areas of North East Delhi," Police said.

"They used to sell the meat of one cow for around Rs 20,000," it added.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday (April 10 and April 12), they lifted three stray cows from Shastri Park, Seelampur and Gokalpuri area and slaughtered them in an area in North East Delhi.

The police have registered a case against all accused with Geeta Colony Police Station and have deployed teams to nab the meat buyers. (ANI)

