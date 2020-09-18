New Delhi, September 18: The Delhi Police on Friday said it has arrested a freelance journalist, who was found in possession of defence-related classified documents, in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act.

Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

"He (Rajeev) was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents. Investigation of the case is in progress and further details will be shared in due course," Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

