New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested the brother-in-law of jailed gangster Hashim Baba on charges of delivering firearms to other gang members in the Welcome area, an official said on Tuesday.

Police have also booked Hashim Baba's wife Zoya Khan, who is in judicial custody since February in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, under the Arms Act.

Also Read | MUDA Case: ED Attaches 92 Properties Worth INR 100 Crore in Alleged Scam, BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation.

Police arrested Aman (25), the jailed gangster's brother-in-law, after laying a trap near a Mother Dairy outlet in Welcome, a senior police officer said.

“Three sophisticated pistols and four live cartridges meant for delivery to other gang members were recovered at the instance of the accused, who has been booked under the Arms Act,” the officer said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Deaths in Karnataka: 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Reported in State, Pushing Tally to 11.

“At Aman's instance, a raid was conducted at Subhash Park Extension from where a bag allegedly handed over to Zoya by Aman's sister was recovered. It contained two pistols and Rs 1.49 lakh in cash,” the officer said.

Police said Zoya had been overseeing the gang's operations after her husband's arrest in 2020.

Actively involved in arms supply and extortion-related activities, Zoya was previously involved in cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Acts, the officer said.

Zoya has been in judicial custody after her arrest in February for possessing 270 gm of heroin worth approximately Rs 1 crore.

Aman has seven previous cases registered against him at different police stations, including for attempt to murder and arms-related offences.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)