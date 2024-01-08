New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A member of the Prince Teotia gang who was wanted in a carjacking case was arrested from Gurugram, officials said on Monday.

Taranjeet Singh, a resident of Punjab, used to wear a turban earlier but cut his hair to change his appearance in order to evade arrest, they said.

Teotia, who was also involved in the carjacking case, was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police in December 2022. Last year, he was murdered inside Tihar jail by rival gang members.

"The special cell got a tip-off about Singh, who was continuously changing his hideouts in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to evade arrest. A team was formed and he was arrested from Gurugram on Friday (January 5)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

The officer said on October 29, 2022, Singh, along with his associates, stole an SUV at gunpoint from the RTR flyover.

"They also fired from their pistol to scare the victim before fleeing," said the DCP.

