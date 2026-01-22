New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday informed that the suspects in the stabbing incident in the Mangolpuri area, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old man, have been identified and apprehended.

According to police officials, a case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This comes after an incident of stabbing was reported in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi last night. A 25-year-old man named Akash was declared dead following the attack, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer District Delhi Police.

Kunal, an eyewitness to the incident, stated that the attackers struck suddenly, targeting him, Akash, and another man. He said the assailants, numbering around seven to eight, were heavily armed. Kunal further added that he was unaware of the motive behind the attack.

"We were people in the park when a few men came, one of them was from our block. I noticed he had a scarf wrapped around him, so I asked. Meanwhile, two of my friends entered the park. As soon as the other men, scattered around the park, saw them, they tried to attack one of them, Jatin, with a knife. He dodged and saved himself... then they moved on to Akash. Because the park was slippery, he lost his balance and fell on the ground, and the men attacked him. I resisted by throwing stones at them, so they began to move towards me. We utilised the moment and ran out of the park. We stopped at a house, and an uncle began hitting those men to save us....there were 7-8 of them, and all of them had 2 knives each and a pistol," he explained.

Kunal also identified two of the attackers, adding that there were four to five others involved. He said that the group had come to the park to oversee work on a Hanuman temple, whose foundation they had laid earlier. "We had wanted to build a Hanuman temple in the park, so we laid the foundation today and were engaged in that work," he said.

Akash is survived by his family, in which only his elderly father earns a living. Kunal said that Akash used to financially support the family through his small food stall. "Only his father earns in the family other than him. Akash had a stall where we used to sell Kachoris," he informed. (ANI)

