New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Delhi Police in coordination with Shahdara Cyber Police busted a gang involved in cheating people of Rs 10 lakh by luring them with promises of high returns and arrested three accused in the case.

The Shahdara Cyber Police exposed an investment fraud racket and arrested three accused. The accused used WhatsApp groups to lure people into investing in the stock market by offering heavy and guaranteed returns.

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According to the police, the complainant was contacted in December 2025 and was cheated out of around Rs 10 lakh. After receiving the money, the accused neither provided any returns nor refunded the amount. The victim was later blocked from all communication platforms.

During the investigation, the police traced bank accounts and digital transactions through technical analysis. Subsequently, raids were conducted in the Rohini area, leading to the arrest of three accused.

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The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumit, Sandeep, and Kamal Kumar. They were involved in providing mule bank accounts to transfer the stolen money.

The police have recovered 5 mobile phones, 6 debit cards, and crucial digital evidence from their possession, including WhatsApp chats and bank details.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and to recover the cheated amount. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)