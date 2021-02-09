New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday got vaccinated against COVID-19 at a hospital in Chanakyrpuri, officials said.

According to police, Shrivastava got vaccinated at the Primus Super Speciality Hospital.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, had crossed the one lakh-mark a few days ago.

The vaccination of frontline workers has started. Frontline workers include, police, civil defence staff and Delhi Jal Board and electricity department employees, among others.

After the emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccine, its first doses were administered to healthcare workers on priority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)