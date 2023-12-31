New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Police conducted a vehicle check in various parts of the city on Saturday night as security is heightened in the National Capital and increased deployments in the border areas for the New Year's celebrations.

Major checks were conducted in places like Connaught Place, and Aurobindo Marg among other major marketplaces which are the centre of attraction for occasions like New Year celebrations.

The police put up barricades at strategic locations to conduct the security check, and police personnel were seen checking four-wheelers and motorcyclists.

Earlier the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital.

The Special Commissioner of Police (CP) (Traffic), SS Yadav, said that on December 31, Delhi Police will ensure necessary arrangements and deployment of personnel at places where people are expected to gather.

Addressing a press conference, Special CP (Traffic), SS Yadav, said, "The deployment will be at locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson Lane, Hauz Khas, and other crowded places. Traffic will be controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm."

The Special CP further stated that an advisory has also been issued for the people who will be travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations on December 31.

"It will ensure that those who want to reach stations don't face any problems," he said.

He also appealed to the public to avoid drunk driving, stating that law enforcement agencies will strictly enforce rules.

"Drunken behaviour and drunk driving have always been strictly looked upon by the police. This time, stricter actions will be taken," he said. (ANI)

