New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted checks in the Kalindi Kunj area of the national capital to identify potential Bangladeshi immigrants.

According to a resident, the checks were thorough, with police asking for basic information about the residents and their government-issued identification cards. "Here, checking has been done 5-6 times. They ask for basic information about residence and govt ID cards. No Bangladeshis are residing here," said the resident.

Also Read | Cyclone Coming? In Weather Forecast, IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Andhra Pradesh for Next 2 Days Due to Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police busted a major illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 individuals, including document forgers, Aadhaar operators, and tech experts involved in creating fake websites, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, stated that the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website. "The illegal immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to enter Indian territory," Chauhan said. He further mentioned that 11 individuals have been arrested so far for facilitating Bangladeshi nationals with forged documents through fake websites.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Launch of India's 1st Analog Space Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak', Check List of ISRO Accomplishments.

Earlier in the month, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor directed the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital. According to Delhi Police sources, over 1,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified so far across the city.

The police operation involved door-to-door verification, document scrutiny, and interrogations. Special teams, including local police and foreign cells, were deployed to conduct targeted operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)