New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a desperate gangster of the notorious Manjit Mahal gang, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Dinesh alias Rajesh alias Mogli, a resident of Dariyapur Khurd village under Jaffarpur Kalan police station limits, was caught following a targeted operation based on secret information.

A cache of illegal arms was recovered from his possession, including a 9mm Beretta pistol, one CMP (Carbine Machine Pistol), 13 live rounds, and three empty cartridges.

According to Delhi Police Crime Branch officials, Manjit Mahal is an arch-rival of the UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. In the wake of recent firing incidents in West Delhi, the movements of various gang members, particularly from the Manjit Mahal gang, had triggered heightened surveillance by the police.

The arrested accused was planning to use the recovered weapons to increase the dominance of his gang in the areas of Najafgarh and Dwarka.

"Secret information was received that a desperate gangster of the infamous Manjeet Mahal gang has procured a large cache of sophisticated illegal weapons and was planning to carry out violent crimes to establish the dominance of his gang in the Najafgarh and Dwarka areas," DCP (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Acting on the tip-off, the Crime Branch conducted a raid and caught Dinesh alias Rajesh alias Mogli. During interrogation, the 32-year-old revealed that he had fallen into bad company during his 11th standard and came into contact with Ravinder alias Bholu, a member of the Manjit Mahal gang.

The accused reportedly left his village due to personal animosity and beg an living with Bholu in Mitraon village. On New Year's Eve in 2015, he, along with Bholu, allegedly killed four members of the rival Naveen Khati gang and later burned their bodies in the forest area of Issarheri village near Bahadurgarh, DCP Indora said.

Dinesh was arrested in connection with the case and spent seven years in judicial custody before being released on bail, he said, adding that a case has been registered against him under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Crime Branch police station, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

