New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The South District Police of Delhi have deported a total of 134 Bangladeshi nationals, including 38 women and 43 children, following 14 intensive enforcement drives conducted between December 27, 2024, and June 10, 2025, according to a release on Wednesday.

According to the release, the operation, aimed at addressing growing concerns over unauthorised foreign nationals, involved multiple teams targeting slums and suspected areas to verify voter IDs and Aadhaar cards for identifying illegal immigrants.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Doctor Sexually Molests 16-Year-Old Girl During Medical Check-Up at Diamond Nursing Home in Govandi; Accused Arrested.

Responding to escalating concerns about the unauthorised stay of Bangladeshi migrants, the South District Police launched a sustained campaign, leveraging local intelligence networks, sensitised informants, and developed human intelligence to trace and apprehend those residing illegally.

Efforts also focused on mapping and monitoring entry routes commonly exploited by undocumented immigrants entering India.

Also Read | Reels Craze Leads to Domestic Dispute in Hapur: Woman Threatens to Leave Husband After Losing 2 Followers Due to Household Chores; UP Police Step In to Counsel Couple.

Special Operation Units and Police Stations worked in close coordination, gathering actionable intelligence that led to swift detentions of individuals overstaying visas or lacking valid travel documents.

The successful drives included several key arrests under specific cases. Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at PS Sangam Vihar under Sections 318(2)/319(2)/337/61(1)(A) of BNS and 34 Aadhar Act.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at PS Fatehpur Beri under Sections 318(2)/139(2)/61(1)(A) of BNS, the 14 Foreigner Act and the 34 Aadhar Act.

Eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at PS Lodhi Colony under Sections 318(2)/319(2)/337 of the BNS, the 14 Foreigners Act, and the 34 Aadhar Act and one Bangladeshi national at PS Maidan Garhi under Section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

The police have appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals suspected of illegal stay in their vicinity, with a statement assuring that information provided to local police will be treated confidentially and may prevent unlawful activities.

Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) have been urged to support law enforcement by spreading awareness and cooperating in verification drives to maintain safe and law-abiding neighbourhoods. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)