New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday detained around 20 people from outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi in the wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for the screening of the BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Provisions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are imposed outside the Faculty of Arts.

Speaking to media persons, Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North said the situation is normal now.

"We are standing outside the Arts Faculty gate at DU. The situation is normal. Around 4 pm, 20-25 people came here to screen a banned BBC documentary. They were told to go back as it is banned. When they didn't, they were detained and the situation became normal," said DCP North.

The DCP further said, "Some students went inside and perhaps attempted (to screen it) but failed. Later, a few more people gathered and Police handled the law and order situation outside well. Right now, at 6 pm, the situation is normal everywhere. The students who went inside have also left."

Speaking to ANI on protests and detentions, Delhi University proctor Rajni Abbi said that no permission had ever been sought from the authority and no permission was given.

"Whatever the course the Police have to take; they will take it. No permission had ever been sought from us, no permission was given," said a Delhi University proctor.

She further said that the I-cards of those who were detained will be checked and it will be determined if they are students of Delhi University or not.

"If they are from outside Police will take action and if they are from DU, appropriate action will be taken against them," added Abbi.

A fresh commotion broke out outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi as Police detain a few members of the students' wing of the Bhim Army.

The BBC documentary has created a fresh row in the country after the government, earlier this month, denounced it and described it as a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative. The government also pulled down the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' from various social media platforms including Twitter and Youtube.

The row further deepened after JNUSU members allegedly faced a "deliberate" power outage, while they were screening the impugned BBC documentary at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in the national capital.

The documentary leads to opposition attacking the government on freedom of speech despite the government terming it as a 'propaganda piece'.

Earlier on Wednesday, 13 students were detained after some students tried to create a ruckus outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University over the screening of a BBC documentary.

The Delhi Police said the university administration did not allow the screening of the BBC documentary in the campus.

On Monday the administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi also warned against screening the BBC documentary on the campus after a group of students released a pamphlet inviting students to a screening of the film at the students union's office at 9 pm on Tuesday (January 24).

The JNU Students Union wrote to the university administration over its firm advisory against the screening of the BBC documentary stating that they "do not seek to create any form of disharmony" and their purpose is to only watch it on the campus. It also mentioned in the letter that the students with "voluntary interest" would take part in the screening.

Later in the night, the JNU students marched toward Vasant Kunj police station claiming stone pelting by members of ABVP while the said documentary was being screened.

The protest was later called off after the police assured students of taking up the matter and looking into it immediately. (ANI)

