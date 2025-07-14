New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): A day after political leaders raised concerns over glass pieces allegedly scattered along the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdra District's Dilshad Garden, Delhi Police on Sunday traced the source of the broken glass and detained an e-rickshaw driver in connection with the incident.

Police said that an FIR was registered at PS Seemapuri based on a complaint from the Public Works Department (PWD), after a video showing broken glass pieces on the road near Chintamani Chowk went viral on social media.

"A case was registered on July 13 based on a complaint by a Junior Engineer (JE) of the Public Works Department (PWD). The e-rickshaw, which was carrying a total of 19 glasses from Shalimar Garden, UP, to Seelampur, has been identified. The glasses were broken during the journey to the destination. The driver has been identified as Kusum Pal. He has been detained for further questioning," said the Delhi Police.

According to the Delhi police investigation, his rickshaw was hit from behind, and the glass panels that he had to deliver cracked, shattered, and fell over a distance. Further investigation is ongoing.

The video, initially circulated by a local resident, Piyush of Nand Nagari, on July 10, came to the attention of authorities after it was shared with the police by SDM Seemapuri on July 12.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Seemapuri visited the spot the same day, and only a few fragments of glass were found. MCD workers at the location informed officials that the debris had been removed earlier that morning.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra was among the first to highlight the issue on social media, alleging that some miscreants had tried to sabotage the Kanwar Yatra by strewing glass on the route walked barefoot by devotees.

"In Shahdara, Delhi, some miscreants scattered glass pieces on the route of the Kanwar Yatra for about a kilometre. PWD and corporation employees are cleaning the route. Local MLA Sanjay Goyal is present there. CM @gupta_rekha has himself taken cognisance of the incident. FIR will be registered against the miscreants by PWD. We will not allow any disruption in the Kanwar Yatra," the post added on X.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also took swift action after being informed of the incident late Friday night.

"Instructed Police to reach the spot and directed PWD to clean the road immediately. The road was cleaned within 2 hours. Police have filed an FIR and the Crime Branch is investigating," the LG posted on X.

Delhi Police confirmed that an FIR (No. 544/2025) under sections 125 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at PS Seemapuri. (ANI)

